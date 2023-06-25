PHOTOS: Country music star Jo Dee Messina's Atlanta-area home for sale

article

Looking for a new home away from the bright lights of the city? If you have a cool $3 mil, you could like in the home currently owned by country music star Jo Dee Messina.

According to a press release, the 2016 custom-built home sits on a 5-acre estate lot and is "centrally located" to all the activities the Atlanta area has to offer.

It is 5,000 square foot and has a "large bright kitchen" with a large island and a dining and sitting area; a formal dining room; an office/music room; a living room with a fireplace; and a salt-system, heated pool and hot tub.

Additionally, the home includes a one-bedroom apartment with a full-sized kitchen, living/dining rooms, full bathroom, separate laundry, and private entrance. The listing notes that the apartment would be ideal for a personal trainer, nanny, or friends/family.

The home is in Brooks, Georgia, which is 6 miles from Senoia, 14 miles to the Atlanta Motor Speedway, 24 miles to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, 34 miles to Mercedes-Benz Stadium and 45 miles to Truist Park.

Brooks is a small town in Fayette County. It's known for its recreational activities such as horseback riding, fishing and hunting.

