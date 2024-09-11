Police searching for suspected gunman is deadly Atlanta apartment shooting

article

Atlanta police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect in a deadly shooting at a local apartment complex.

Shortly after 3 a.m. on July 29, officers say they responded to reports of a shooting on 9 Peyton Place SW near Martin Luther King Drive SW.

At the complex, the officers found the 31-year-old victim shot multiple times inside an apartment. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

As part of their investigation, detectives have shared photos taken from surveillance footage of a suspect in a nearby business.

In the footage, the man is wearing a grey hoodie, dark pants, and light-colored sneakers. It appears that he has facial hair.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477).