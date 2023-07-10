Search on for 2 persons of interest in connection to 2021 train attack on Atlanta man

article

Atlanta detectives with the Aggravated Assault Unit announced they are looking for two persons of interest in the attack on an Atlanta man found beaten and unconscious on train tracks in Lindbergh two years ago.

Joshua Dowd, 28, was found in the 2100 block of Piedmont Road barely breathing and bleeding from his head on July 11, 2021.

"It was a blunt force trauma to his head. Someone has put him in a very tough spot," Dowd's boyfriend Colin Kelly told FOX 5 at the time.

Atlanta detectives have released the photos of two persons of interest. (Credit: Atlanta Police Department)

Now, detectives are looking for a man and woman who are believed to be unhoused and living in the area of Cheshire Bridge Road NE and Piedmont Road NE.

The man is 48-year-old John McIntyre. The woman goes by the name Alyssa.

If you have seen these two or know any information that could help detectives locate them, give them a call at 470-316-2606, or submit an anonymous tip to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online.