Person struck by train at SW Atlanta railroad crossing, Norfolk Southern confirms

A train struck someone around midnight Tuesday near a crossing in southwest Atlanta, according company that owns the train.

Norfolk Southern confirmed someone was injured overnight, but police have not provided updates on the person's condition.

The company noted the tracks are unsafe for the public at all times.

"We wish this person a speedy recovery," a statement from Norfolk Southern said in part.

Atlanta police reported a call about a person struck by a vehicle near Wells Street. Tracks cross the street between Humphries Street and Metropolitan Parkway.

