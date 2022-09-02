Person stabbed, suspect shot at Macy's in Mall of Georgia, police say

article

Gwinnett County police are investigating an incident that started at the Macy's store at the Mall of Georgia.

Police said a person was stabbed and suspect was shot. Police haven't disclosed the medical condition of either person.

It's unclear what led up to the incident.

SKYFOX flew over the scene and saw a police presence outside the store.

Police investigating outside Macy's store at Mall of Georgia in Gwinnett County on Sept. 2.

A patrol car collided with a gray pickup truck at the intersection of Ga. Highway 20 and Mall of Georgia Boulevard.

Investigators also appeared to be examining an orange Ford Bronco on Mall of Georgia Boulevard.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Police investigating near a gray pickup truck on Mall of Georgia Boulevard and Ga. Highway 20 on Sept. 2. 2022. From: FOX 5 Atlanta

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed agents are responding.

Gwinnett County police investigate outside Mall of Georgia. (Provided by @its11thplanet on Twitter)

Police said at around 1:11 p.m. the Ga. Highway 20 exit is closed on both the northbound and southbound ramps of Interstate 85.

Police plan to provide updates on the investigation.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.