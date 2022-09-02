Police searching for driver in deadly hit-and-run near Gwinnett County high school

article

Gwinnett County police are investigating a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian directly in front of a high school.

The incident happened at around 5 a.m. Friday morning near McClure High School on Club Drive.

Gwinnett County Public Schools confirmed the victim was not a student or staff member, but said school district police responded.

Police are looking fora black Nissan Sentra that left he scene after the crash.

Police have not identified the victim.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.