Person shot overnight at DeKalb gas station, investigation underway
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DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a late-night shooting at a gas station in DeKalb County that left one person injured.
What we know:
Officers responded just before midnight to a reported shooting at a Shell gas station on Flat Shoals Parkway. Authorities said the victim was shot but survived their injuries.
What we don't know:
Investigators with the DeKalb County Police Department have not released details about what led up to the shooting, and it remains unclear if any arrests have been made.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.