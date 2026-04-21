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Person shot overnight at DeKalb gas station, investigation underway

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  April 21, 2026 6:35am EDT
DeKalb County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

FOX 5 Atlanta photo

The Brief

    • A person was shot just before midnight at a Shell station on Flat Shoals Parkway.
    • Police say the victim survived the shooting.
    • No details on a suspect or motive have been released.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a late-night shooting at a gas station in DeKalb County that left one person injured.

What we know:

Officers responded just before midnight to a reported shooting at a Shell gas station on Flat Shoals Parkway. Authorities said the victim was shot but survived their injuries.

What we don't know:

Investigators with the DeKalb County Police Department have not released details about what led up to the shooting, and it remains unclear if any arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

The Source

  • Information for above story provided by DeKalb Police Department. 

DeKalb CountyCrime and Public SafetyNews