Person shot inside East Point McDonald’s

Updated  September 1, 2025 10:09pm EDT
East Point
Officers said they responded to the 3200 block of Camp Creek Parkway after calls about a shooting. Officers said they arrived and found the victim in the drive-thru area. Witnesses told police the shooting happened in the restaurant’s bathroom.

EAST POINT, Ga. - East Point police are investigating a shooting that happened inside a McDonald’s on Camp Creek Parkway.

What we know:

Officers said they responded to the 3200 block of the street after calls about a shooting. Officers said they arrived and found the victim in the drive-thru area. The victim was alert and taken to a hospital.

Witnesses told police the shooting happened in the restaurant’s bathroom. Investigators reviewed security footage and saw a man dressed in all black and carrying a black backpack go into the bathroom. Moments later, that same man left the restaurant.

Dig deeper:

When a FOX 5 crew arrived, staff said the McDonald’s was closed because of the shooting. It has since reopened.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the names of anyone involved or said what time the shooting happened.

The Source: Information in this article came from East Point police and a FOX 5 crew outside the McDonald's. 

