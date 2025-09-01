Person shot inside East Point McDonald’s
EAST POINT, Ga. - East Point police are investigating a shooting that happened inside a McDonald’s on Camp Creek Parkway.
What we know:
Officers said they responded to the 3200 block of the street after calls about a shooting. Officers said they arrived and found the victim in the drive-thru area. The victim was alert and taken to a hospital.
Witnesses told police the shooting happened in the restaurant’s bathroom. Investigators reviewed security footage and saw a man dressed in all black and carrying a black backpack go into the bathroom. Moments later, that same man left the restaurant.
Dig deeper:
When a FOX 5 crew arrived, staff said the McDonald’s was closed because of the shooting. It has since reopened.
What we don't know:
Police have not released the names of anyone involved or said what time the shooting happened.
The Source: Information in this article came from East Point police and a FOX 5 crew outside the McDonald's.