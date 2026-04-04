Person shot during road rage dispute in Madison County

The Brief One person was taken to the hospital Saturday after a road rage shooting on Highway 29 in Madison County. Everyone else involved in the incident stayed at the scene to talk with investigators. Authorities say there is no ongoing threat to the public as the GBI assists with the investigation.



A road rage incident ended in gunfire Saturday on a Madison County highway, leaving one person wounded and hospitalized.

What we know:

Madison County deputies said the shooting happened on Highway 29 at Kimberly Circle.

When law enforcement arrived, they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for further care.

Officials confirmed that the other people involved in the incident stayed on the scene and spoke with investigators.

Law enforcement said there is no further threat to the community. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said what specifically led to the dispute or the shooting.

It is also unclear if any of the individuals involved have been arrested or if any charges will be filed.