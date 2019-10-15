Person of interest wanted in gas station armed robbery

Police need help identifying a person of interest in connection with an armed robbery in Henry County.

It happened on October 4 at 5 a.m. in the parking lot of the Texaco gas station on Fairview Road in Ellenwood.

According to Henry County police, two men robbed a victim, then took off in a silver Nissan with a woman inside. Police have released a surveillance image of the woman, calling her a person of interest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at 770-957-9121.