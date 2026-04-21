33-year-old man killed in shooting near Northside Drive in Atlanta

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The Brief A 33-year-old man died Tuesday night after a shooting at an apartment complex near downtown Atlanta. The victim was driven to a local hospital where medical staff later confirmed he had died. Police found the crime scene at a parking garage entrance near Northside Drive and Western Avenue.



A man died in a shooting at an apartment building along Northside Drive near downtown Atlanta on Tuesday evening.

What we know:

Officers responded around 8:50 p.m. to the intersection of Northside Drive NW and Western Avenue.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers arrived at the scene to find that a man had been driven to an area hospital, where they died.

Investigators say the victim was a 33-year-old man.

Cameras at the scene show crime scene tape surrounding one of the entrances to the parking garage.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what led to the gunfire.

Investigators have not released information regarding a motive or potential suspects, and no arrests have been announced.

The name of the man who was killed has not been released.