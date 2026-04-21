33-year-old man killed in shooting near Northside Drive in Atlanta
ATLANTA - A man died in a shooting at an apartment building along Northside Drive near downtown Atlanta on Tuesday evening.
What we know:
Officers responded around 8:50 p.m. to the intersection of Northside Drive NW and Western Avenue.
According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers arrived at the scene to find that a man had been driven to an area hospital, where they died.
Investigators say the victim was a 33-year-old man.
Cameras at the scene show crime scene tape surrounding one of the entrances to the parking garage.
What we don't know:
It remains unclear what led to the gunfire.
Investigators have not released information regarding a motive or potential suspects, and no arrests have been announced.
The name of the man who was killed has not been released.
The Source: The Atlanta Police Department provided the details for this article. This article has been updated since it was originally published.