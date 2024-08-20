Person of interest identified in Venetian Drive strangulation death

article

Atlanta police are searching for a person of interest in a deadly shooting in southwest Atlanta that happened back in May.

Officers responded to the 1400 block of Venetian Drive SW between Elizabeth Avenue and Campbellton Road.

According to the Atlanta Police Department Fugitive Unit, responding officers found a man lying face down in the backyard of a home. Medical personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Investigators say the man was strangled.

On Tuesday, APD issued an alert seeking Cleavon Battle, who they described as a person of interest.

Battle is 6 feet tall, weighs 190 pounds, is bald, and has brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Battle’s whereabouts or about the case, is asked to call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477).