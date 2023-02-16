Person hit, killed by train in SW Atlanta, police say

article

A person has died after they were hit by a train early Thursday morning in southwest Atlanta police say.

The deadly crash happened shortly before 4:15 a.m. on the tracks at Ralph Abernathy Boulevard and West Whitehall Street.

Police say the victim's body was in such bad shape, they can't tell their gender. The person has not been identified at this time.

Investigators remain on the scene working to gather evidence and determine what led up to the deadly crash.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.