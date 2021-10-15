Person found dead from gunshot in Riverdale, police say

A person was found dead from an apparent shooting earlier this week, according to Clayton County police.

The incident was reported around 12:44 p.m. on October 10 in the 30 block of Highway 138 in Riverdale.

Officers say they found the victim laying on the ground where they were pronounced dead at the scene. The victim's identity has not yet been released.

Investigators say there is not yet a clear motive for the shooting.

Anyone who has information about this shooting is being asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.

