Police continuing search for man after South Fulton SWAT situation, police say

An hours-long SWAT situation at a home in a South Fulton neighborhood has ended without anyone in custody.

South Fulton police have confirmed with FOX 5 that they were trying to negotiate with a man inside a home at Penfield Place and Surrey Trail.

Authorities say the situation began at around 8 a.m. Thursday after officers with the South Fulton Police Department tried to serve a warrant to a man wanted in Clayton County.

Instead of surrendering, officials say the person inside the home told officers that he wouldn't come out.

According to police, whoever answered the door said that "There will need to be a shootout for me to come out."

After hours of preparations, SWAT officers went inside and found nobody in the home.

Officials are not sure where the person they were talking to went and are continuing to search for the wanted man.

Investigators have not released the identity of the man or the circumstances behind the warrant for his arrest.

