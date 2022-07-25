Pediatrician attacks EMT, swings oxygen tank at her, warrant states

article

A pediatrician was arrested after investigators said he got into a fight with an EMT at his Cobb County office last Thursday evening.

Dr. Melvin Gerald Perry was charged with willful interference with an emergency medical professional by use of threats or violence and battery.

According to warrants obtained by FOX 5, Dr. Perry had called 911 for an ambulance to take a baby to "a higher echelon of care." While assessing and preparing to move the infant, the doctor and an EMT got into an argument over "the type of treatment and capabilities of the other EMTs."

The warrant continued to describe the encounter stating:

"…said accused did lunge at said victim and tackle her to the ground. Said accused struck said victim with closed fist punches causing a laceration to said victim's left ear canal. During the course of the assault, said accused retrieved a metal oxygen tank and swung it repeatedly during the altercation, striking the wall of the pediatrician's office and hindering the EMTs and said victim from removing the infant and giving treatment."

Several firefighters and other EMTs were able to pull the doctor away before police arrived, the warrant states.

It was not immediately clear as to the extent of treatment the EMT needed.

Dr. Perry was booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Facility and has since made bond.

According to his online bio, the 53-year-old doctor reportedly has been practicing medicine in Georgia for the past two decades.

Efforts by FOX 5 to reach Dr. Perry or his practice for comment were not successful on Monday.