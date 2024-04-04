Pedestrian struck on Hamilton E Holmes Drive in northwest Atlanta

article

A male pedestrian was struck near Hamilton E Holmes Drive NW and James Jackson Parkway NW in northwest Atlanta.

According to Atlanta police, the pedestrian was not "ACB" or alert, conscious or breathing when they found him. No other information was given.

The incident was reported at around 7 a.m.

SIMILAR: Woman struck by vehicle on I-20 near Panola Road

Road closures are in place while police investigate the incident.