Pedestrian struck on Hamilton E Holmes Drive in northwest Atlanta

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  April 4, 2024 8:33am EDT
ATLANTA - A male pedestrian was struck near Hamilton E Holmes Drive NW and James Jackson Parkway NW in northwest Atlanta. 

According to Atlanta police, the pedestrian was not "ACB" or alert, conscious or breathing when they found him. No other information was given. 

The incident was reported at around 7 a.m.

Road closures are in place while police investigate the incident.