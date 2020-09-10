Pedestrian struck, killed near Snellville intersection, driver sought

article

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Wednesday and police are looking for the driver responsible.

The incident happened on Centerville Highway near Bethany Church Road. According to Gwinnett Police, the pedestrian was walking across the street, not in a marked crosswalk, and was struck as they stepped into the roadway.

Investigators said they are looking for a white work van with a roof rack that left the scene. It is unclear at this time of the van’s involvement and are asking for the driver to come forward and/or any other witnesses to contact Investigators.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, they are asked to contact GCPD Accident Investigation Unit at 678-442-5653