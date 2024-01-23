Pedestrian struck by vehicle in northwest Atlanta Tuesday morning

A pedestrian was struck Tuesday morning near Northside Drive NW and Cameron Madison Alexander Boulevard NW in northwest Atlanta, according to Atlanta Police Department.

The pedestrian was not conscious when transported to a hospital but was still breathing, police said.

The driver stayed on the scene.

APD did not release any other information about the incident.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.