Pedestrian 'seriously injured' after being struck in Cobb
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A pedestrian was seriously injured in Cobb County on Tuesday when they were struck by a passing vehicle on Cumberland Parkway, police said.
What we know:
Cobb County police are investigating after the pedestrian was struck by a Nissan Rogue at the intersection of Beech Haven Trail around 6:12 p.m.
An initial investigation revealed the pedestrian was crossing Cumberland Parkway at the intersection when the Nissan allegedly hit them while turning left onto the road from Beech Haven Trail.
The injured pedestrian was taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance. The Nissan driver was not injured, officials said.
What we don't know:
Police did not say whether charges would be filed. An investigation is ongoing.
The Source: Information in this report came from a release by the Cobb County Police Department.