Pedestrian 'seriously injured' after being struck in Cobb

What we know:

Cobb County police are investigating after the pedestrian was struck by a Nissan Rogue at the intersection of Beech Haven Trail around 6:12 p.m.

An initial investigation revealed the pedestrian was crossing Cumberland Parkway at the intersection when the Nissan allegedly hit them while turning left onto the road from Beech Haven Trail.

The injured pedestrian was taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance. The Nissan driver was not injured, officials said.

What we don't know:

Police did not say whether charges would be filed. An investigation is ongoing.