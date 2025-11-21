Pedestrian killed overnight in Buckhead area, police say

article

A man was struck and killed by a vehicle in Buckhead on Thursday night, according to Atlanta police.

What we know:

The collision happened at the intersection of Piedmont Road and Peachtree Road. Emergency crews rushed the victim to the hospital, but he later died from his injuries.

What we don't know:

Police say the investigation remains in its early stages, and no additional details about the driver or circumstances of the crash have been released.