Pedestrian killed in crash on Campbellton Road in Atlanta

Police are at the scene of a fatal pedestrian crash Monday morning in Atlanta.

Officials have confirmed a pedestrian died in a collision before 11 a.m. on the 2200 block of Campbellton Road.

Investigators have not released the details about how the accident happened or the identity of the victim.

There is no word if anyone will be charged in connection to the crash.

