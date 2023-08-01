Pedestrian killed trying to cross Downtown Connector, police searching for driver

article

The Georgia State Patrol is looking for a driver who hit and killed a pedestrian on the Downtown Connector Monday.

Officers responded to the northbound lanes near the 14th Street Overpass shortly before 1 p.m. after reports of a crash.

According to troopers, the pedestrian was trying to cross all seven lanes of traffic when he was struck by a Nissan Frontier truck.

That driver remained on the scene, but a second vehicle then hit the pedestrian and took off.

Officers pronounced the man dead at the scene. Their identity has not been released at this time.

Investigators have not shared any details about the second vehicle and are working to identify its driver.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Georgia State Patrol.