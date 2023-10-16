Pedestrian killed in crash on Clairmont Road in DeKalb County

article

Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian on Clairmont Road overnight.

DeKalb County police have confirmed that someone was hit by a vehicle near the intersection of Clairmont Road and Briarcliff Road shortly before 1:30 a.m. Monday.

FOX 5 cameras at the scene saw multiple police vehicles and a body covered by a sheet in the middle of the road.

So far, police have not shared information on the victim or what caused the deadly collision.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information that could help investigators, call the DeKalb County Police Department.