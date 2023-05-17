Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver in North Druid Hills

A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle on Wednesday morning in North Druid Hills in DeKalb County.

According to police, it happened at approximately 9:30 a.m. in the 2400 block of North Druid Hills, which is where the local Target and Taco Bell are located.

The driver did not stay on the scene.

No other victim information has been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MAP OF THE AREA



