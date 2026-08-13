Pedestrian dies after being struck by multiple vehicles on I-85 South in Atlanta

The Brief A man died Wednesday night in an I-85 South pedestrian fatal crash near Metropolitan Parkway in Atlanta. Investigators said an unknown vehicle struck the man in the far-left lane before multiple other cars hit him. Emergency medical personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene while traffic detectives work to determine what happened.



Atlanta police are searching for answers after a man died Wednesday night when several vehicles hit him on Interstate 85 South near Metropolitan Parkway.

What we know:

Officers rushed to Interstate 85 South near Metropolitan Parkway around 10:56 p.m. Wednesday after receiving reports that a car struck a pedestrian.

First responders found an unresponsive man lying on the interstate, where medical personnel pronounced him dead.

Preliminary details show an unknown vehicle initially hit the man while he was in the far-left lane.

An unknown number of additional vehicles subsequently struck him as he lay on the roadway.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the deceased man.

Officials have not identified any of the drivers or vehicles involved, and the Accident Investigations Unit continues to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.