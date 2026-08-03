Security guard shot on Peachtree ​St. thanks bystanders for saving his life

The Brief A 27-year-old security guard is recovering at Grady after someone shot him on Peachtree Street on Thursday night. Two bystanders rushed to give the guard CPR and pray with him after he was shot while working his security job. Family members found one of the helpers on social media, but they are still searching for the man who assisted with chest compressions.



From his hospital bed at Grady Memorial Hospital, Gregory Thomas III said he is overcome with gratitude.

He was working his security job on Peachtree Street near 7th Street NE on Thursday night when a man pulled out a gun and shot him.

But it was what two strangers did afterward that has him feeling incredibly grateful.

Peachtree Street shooting details

What we know:

Security guard Gregory Thomas, III, 27, said he was working Thursday night on Peachtree Street near Seventh Street when a man approached the property around 10 p.m.

Thomas told the man he had to move on.

"I'm like, 'Hey bro, you can't be on this property,'" Thomas said.

Thomas said the man pulled out a gun, so he pulled out his own.

The gunman fired a single shot into Thomas' chest.

"He shot only me one time. When he shot, he got me good," Thomas said.

Witnesses reported hearing at least 15 gunshots during the gunfire.

"After I empty my clip, I was trying to look for people to call the ambulance," Thomas said.

Badly hurt, Thomas stumbled into the street while repeating a promise to himself.

"I was just like, brah, I can't go out like this," Thomas said. "I can't die like this."

Bystanders perform CPR

What they're saying:

As Thomas stumbled into the street, he said a man and a woman rushed to his side.

"They both were taking turns giving me CPR, resuscitated me," he said.

He recalled the woman stayed by his side and prayed until emergency medical personnel arrived.

"She said I came right back to life. I really feel like her prayer brought me back to life," Thomas said.

Thomas’ mother, Camille Bell, turned to social media users for help finding the strangers who saved her son.

She successfully tracked down the woman, who turned out to be a retired nurse.

"We have talked to her multiple times, and she is such an angel on earth," Bell said. "We found out is that she's a retired nurse. So she just so happened to be in the right place at the right time again, his two Earth angels," Bell said.

Midtown Atlanta police investigation

What we don't know:

Atlanta police have not released details regarding the identity or whereabouts of the shooter.

Investigators had no updates on the case when asked and did not release any surveillance images of the suspect.

Family members have not yet identified the man who performed CPR alongside the woman.

They are asking the community for help locating him.

Recovery at Grady hospital

What's next:

Thomas is recovering from his injuries in a hospital bed at Grady Memorial Hospital.

Although Thomas and the woman have spoken on the phone, they have not yet met in person. She plans to visit him at the hospital Monday evening.

Thomas expects to be in the hospital for a few weeks.

His mom said he had a collapsed lung, broken ribs from the compressions, and needed a blood transfusion.

She hopes to track down that man too, and find a way to repay both of them.

"His two earth angels," his mom said.