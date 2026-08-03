17-year-old arrested after shot fired in Norcross robbery

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The Brief A 17-year-old was arrested Monday following an armed robbery at a Texaco gas station on Singleton Road. Authorities tracked the teenager using area security cameras to a nearby Red Roof Inn, where he temporarily barricaded himself inside a room. Police reported the suspect shot through a plexiglass barrier at the cashier after counting down from 10, though no injuries occurred.



A 17-year-old is in custody Monday after allegedly opening fire through a gas station's protective glass during an armed robbery on Singleton Road and later barricading himself in a motel room.

Gas station shooting

What we know:

Officers were dispatched at 6:40 a.m. Monday to the Texaco gas station at 5045 Singleton Road regarding an armed robbery. According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, 17-year-old Dearian Tucker walked around the store for quite some time and waited for other customers to exit before confronting the cashier. Video footage captured Tucker attempting to pull a handle to get behind the plexiglass barrier.

Police said Tucker tried to trick the cashier into coming out from behind the barrier. When the cashier refused and walked toward an office, Tucker pointed a gun at him and began counting down from 10. Upon reaching 10, he fired a bullet that penetrated the plexiglass. The cashier was not injured, and no money was stolen, though Tucker took a few items from the store.

What we don't know:

Investigators tracked Tucker's movements through area security cameras to the Red Roof Inn at the intersection of Brook Hollow Parkway and Indian Trail-Lilburn Road. When officers tried to make contact at a room, Tucker opened the door, retreated inside, and temporarily barricaded himself before officers convinced him to surrender. He was taken to police headquarters, interviewed, and charged with armed robbery, with additional charges pending.

It remains unknown if Tucker was specifically trying to steal cash or other items such as lottery tickets and cigarettes typically kept behind the glass. Police have not released Tucker's full criminal history or the exact timeline regarding how long the motel standoff lasted. Authorities also have not confirmed whether Tucker is a permanent resident of Gwinnett County, though officials noted county residents frequently stay at the motel.