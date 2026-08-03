3 sought after 14-year-old shot to death in SE Atlanta

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The Brief Investigators are looking for three people after a 14-year-old boy was shot and killed in June. The teen walked a path behind an apartment complex before being confronted and shot at in an empty lot in southeast Atlanta. Authorities released surveillance footage showing the suspects and a getaway car, offering a $5,000 reward.



Newly released surveillance footage shows three people police are searching for after a 14-year-old boy was shot multiple times and killed in June.

What we know:

Officers found the wounded teenager in a vacant lot in the 1000 block of Fayetteville Road SE around 1:05 a.m. on June 14. He was rushed to Grady Hospital, where he died.

Investigators said the teen was walking a path behind the Highlands of East Atlanta apartment complex on Flat Shoals Road SE.

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When he reached the empty lot, three suspects confronted him and opened fire.

Authorities released surveillance video showing the suspects confronting the teen and fleeing in a getaway car.

Anyone with information can contact the Atlanta Police Department's Homicide Unit at (404) 546-4235 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers for a reward of up to $5,000.

Atlanta police are investigating after a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds on Fayetteville Road SE on June 14, 2026. (FOX 5)

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the names or detailed physical descriptions of the three suspects.

Police have not stated a motive for the shooting or indicated whether the victim knew his attackers.