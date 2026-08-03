Fulton County issues health alert after rabid raccoon exposure

The Brief Fulton County health officials confirmed a rabid raccoon in the Sandy Springs/Dunwoody area after tests came back positive. At least one person had direct contact with the animal, prompting medical and public health warnings across north Fulton County. Pet owners must verify current rabies vaccinations for dogs and cats to avoid mandatory four-month quarantines following exposure.



A rabid raccoon discovered in north Fulton County has prompted health officials to warn residents after at least one person made direct contact with the infected animal.

What we know:

The Fulton County Board of Health confirmed that a raccoon found July 26 in the Sandy Springs/Dunwoody area tested positive for rabies.

Officials confirmed one person had contact with the rabid animal.

Health authorities advise anyone bitten or scratched by a stray or suspected rabid animal to seek immediate medical care and report the incident to their healthcare provider.

Residents should then call the Fulton County Board of Health epidemiology division at 770-520-7500, option 7. Animal removal requests go through Fulton County Animal Services at 404-613-0358.

What we don't know:

Officials do not know if pets or other wild animals in the area made contact with the infected raccoon. Health authorities have not disclosed the identity or condition of the person who had contact with the animal.

Why you should care:

Rabies infects humans and pets through bites or scratches from wild animals like raccoons, coyotes, and foxes. According to the Centers for Disease Control, the virus is almost always fatal in humans if left untreated. Early symptoms in humans include fever, headache, and weakness or discomfort.

What you can do:

Pet owners should immediately verify that their animals have current rabies vaccinations. Under guidelines from the National Association of State Health Veterinarians, unvaccinated dogs and cats exposed to a rabid animal face a strict four-month quarantine and must receive a vaccination one month before release.

Residents are urged to use caution and avoid any wild animals behaving in unusual ways.