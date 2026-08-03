New online safety concerns as Georgia students head back to school

The Brief Experts warn students face growing digital risks as they return to school with increased access to computers, phones and tablets. Parents are encouraged to monitor device use and keep technology out of children's bedrooms to reduce online dangers. Safety advocates are also calling for stronger protections to better safeguard children from harmful online content.



As thousands of students across metro Atlanta head back to the classroom, digital safety experts are reminding parents that the new school year also brings increased online risks.

What we know:

Students in Atlanta, Decatur and school districts across Fulton, DeKalb, Cobb, Henry, Clayton, Fayette and Cherokee counties returned to class Monday, with many relying on laptops, tablets and other technology for schoolwork.

While those devices are essential for learning, experts say they can also expose children to cyberbullying, online predators and harmful content if left unmonitored.

School Devices Can Present Risks

What they're saying:

Safety advocates say the concern extends beyond personal smartphones. School-issued laptops and tablets can also provide access to inappropriate or dangerous material once students leave campus.

Experts warn that algorithm-driven platforms and excessive screen time can increase children's exposure to harmful content, making parental involvement more important than ever.

Bark Technologies, a company that monitors children's online activity for potential threats such as bullying and suicidal ideation, says families should take a more active role in managing technology use.

"The pendulum has swung way too far on the side of too much access, too soon," one company representative said, arguing that children need parents to help regulate their online activity.

Tips for Parents

Experts recommend several steps to improve online safety as the school year begins, including:

Delay giving children unrestricted access to smartphones and social media.

Keep phones, tablets and computers out of children's bedrooms, especially overnight.

Encourage children to use technology in shared family spaces where parents can supervise online activity.

Advocates also say parents should support efforts to strengthen online safety laws designed to better protect children as they spend more time connected during the school year.

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