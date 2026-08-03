Powerball jackpot climbs to $748M as Georgians cash in

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The Brief Powerball's jackpot has grown to an estimated $748 million ahead of Monday night's drawing. Five Georgia players won $50,000 prizes in Saturday's Powerball drawing, with winning tickets sold across the state. Additional lottery players recently won prizes ranging from $7,500 to nearly $264,000 in Fantasy 5, Mega Millions, Georgia FIVE and Millionaire for Life.



The Powerball jackpot continues to grow, reaching an estimated $748 million with a $325.1 million cash option ahead of Monday night's drawing.

What we know:

While no one claimed the jackpot in Saturday's drawing, several Georgia Lottery players still walked away with sizable prizes.

Five tickets sold in Georgia each won $50,000 after matching four white-ball numbers and the Powerball in the Aug. 1 drawing.

The winning tickets were purchased at:

CITGO Food Mart on Campbellton Road Southwest in Atlanta

Shell Food Mart on Chamblee Tucker Road in Atlanta

Sunoco Food Mart on Brownsville Road in Powder Springs

Richmond Hill Country Store on Highway 144 in Richmond Hill

The Georgia Lottery mobile website by a player in Savannah

The winning Powerball numbers for Aug. 1 were 6, 17, 27, 48, 50, with Powerball 5. The Power Play multiplier was 3X.

Georgia players have also claimed several other lottery prizes in recent days.

A single ticket purchased at Cutie Gas and Grocery in Dahlonega matched all five numbers in the July 29 Fantasy 5 drawing, winning a jackpot worth $263,974.

A player in Lawrenceville won $30,000 in the July 28 Mega Millions drawing after matching four white balls and the Mega Ball with the game's built-in 3X multiplier. The winning ticket was sold at Gulf Food Mart on Lawrenceville Highway.

Two Georgia FIVE players also scored $10,000 prizes by matching all five numbers in exact order. One winning ticket was sold at Fine Fair Food Mart in Macon for the July 30 midday drawing, while the other was purchased at Quick Pick Mart 2 in Stone Mountain for the Aug. 2 midday drawing.

Another lucky player won $7,500 in the July 30 Millionaire for Life drawing. That ticket was sold at Chevron Pump N Go in Port Wentworth after matching four white-ball numbers and the Millionaire Ball.

The Georgia Lottery says its games have returned more than $31.3 billion to education programs across the state since its inception, funding the HOPE Scholarship and Georgia's Pre-K Program.