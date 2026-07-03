Peachtree Road Race road closures: What to know Saturday

The Brief More than 55,000 runners and walkers are expected for Saturday's Peachtree Road Race, bringing widespread road closures across Buckhead and Midtown. Peachtree Road and dozens of surrounding streets will close before dawn, with some closures beginning days before the race. MARTA is the easiest way to get to the race, while drivers should expect delays and plan alternate routes.



Atlanta's biggest Fourth of July tradition is almost here, and whether you're running the race, cheering from the sidelines or just trying to get across town, planning ahead could save you a lot of time.

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More than 55,000 runners and walkers are expected to take part in the 57th annual Northside Hospital Peachtree Road Race on Saturday, July 4. The race stretches from Lenox Square in Buckhead to Piedmont Park in Midtown, drawing participants from more than 30 countries and making it the world's largest 10K.

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Expect major road closures

If you're driving Saturday morning, expect significant traffic impacts throughout Buckhead and Midtown.

The biggest closure is Peachtree Road itself.

Peachtree Road from Piedmont Road to 10th Street closes at 5 a.m. Saturday and remains closed until about 11:30 a.m. A rolling reopening will begin around 9:30 a.m., but the full route won't reopen before approximately 11 a.m.

Several streets near the starting line at Lenox Square also close beginning around 4:30 a.m. Saturday, including portions of Lenox Road, Buckhead Loop, Roxboro Road, Wieuca Road, Kingsboro Road, Oak Valley Road and nearby intersections.

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Around the finish line at Piedmont Park, portions of 10th Street, Monroe Drive, 8th Street and Peachtree Place will also be closed throughout the morning. Some finish-area closures actually began earlier this week to prepare for race operations.

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MARTA is your best option

Race organizers strongly encourage runners and spectators to skip driving altogether.

MARTA trains begin running at 4 a.m. on race day. The Lenox Station on the Gold Line provides the easiest access to the starting area, while Midtown Station is the closest rail stop to the finish near Piedmont Park. Shuttle buses will also run between Midtown and Lindbergh stations after the race.

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If someone is dropping you off, organizers have designated ride-share locations on the east, west and north sides of the starting area to help reduce congestion.

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A few tips before you head out

Whether you're racing or simply trying to enjoy the holiday, a little planning goes a long way.

Leave early if you must drive through Buckhead or Midtown.

Use MARTA whenever possible to avoid road closures.

Expect heavy pedestrian traffic well beyond the race route.

If you're attending the race, remember the forecast calls for dangerous heat, so drink water before you arrive and throughout the morning.

The Peachtree Road Race has become one of Atlanta's signature Fourth of July traditions, but with tens of thousands of runners filling Peachtree Street, patience—and an alternate route—will be just as important as your holiday plans.