Death of man found floating in Peachtree Creek ruled homicide, police say

Atlanta police say the case of a man found dead in Peachtree Creek has now been ruled a homicide.

Sunday afternoon, officers were called to the Lakeshore Crossing apartments on the 1100 block of Lakeshore Crossing after reports of a man found in the creek.

When officers got to the scene, they found the body of the man lying in the water.

After pulling the body out and transporting it to the Fulton County medical examiner, investigators say they determined the man had been shot and suffered blunt force trauma.

So far, police have not released the identity of the victim and are working to determine what led up to his death.

They plan to discover how the man died from an upcoming autopsy.

Investigators have not identified any suspects in connection with the shooting.

If you have any information that could help detectives, call the Atlanta Police Department.