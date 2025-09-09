Peachtree City woman arrested for DUI at 8 a.m.

The Brief Fayette County Sheriff Barry Babb says deputies arrested Felicia Jackson, 50, of Peachtree City after she was allegedly driving drunk and hit a pedestrian at 8 o’clock in the morning on Sept. 3. The victim is in serious condition at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta. On body camera video, deputies repeatedly say they can smell alcohol on Jackson and ask how much she has had to drink.



The Fayette County sheriff says they believe a Peachtree City woman was driving drunk at 8 a.m. when her car struck a pedestrian walking down State Road 92 last week.

What we know:

Officials say witnesses got a good description of the car and his deputies found it sitting in a driveway in a nearby subdivision. They believe Felicia Jackson was hiding since she had absolutely no connection to the home.

Fayette County Sheriff Barry Babb said the victim was walking in the grass and was not even on the shoulder of the road. He said Jackson’s car allegedly hit the man and kept going.

Witnesses gave deputies a description of the car, and they quickly found it in the driveway of a nearby subdivision. Deputies say Jackson's car had front end damage with pieces of the victim’s clothing embedded in it.

The victim is a 57-year-old man who is fighting for his life at Grady Memorial Hospital.

Dig deeper:

On body camera video, Jackson is heard denying that she had been drinking and told deputies they did not smell alcohol on her breath because she had not been drinking. She can be seen stumbling a couple of times with deputies reaching out to keep her falling. Jackson at first agreed to submit to a field sobriety test but later objected and refused consent to a breathalyzer test as well as a blood test.

What they're saying:

"A drunk driver at 8 o’clock in the morning," Babb said. "On her way to work, she was actually going to drive to the north side of metro Atlanta. We’ve got school buses picking up kids at that time in the morning."

What's next:

Babb says they have charged Jackson with felony hit-and-run, DUI, serious injury by vehicle, obstruction and failure to maintain lane. He says Jackson is currently out on bond.