Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from WED 8:00 AM EDT until WED 2:00 PM EDT, Upson County
5
River Flood Warning
until WED 5:25 AM EDT, Forsyth County, Fulton County
Freeze Watch
from WED 1:00 AM CDT until WED 9:00 AM CDT, Randolph County, Cleburne County
Freeze Watch
from WED 2:00 AM EDT until WED 10:00 AM EDT, Haralson County, Gordon County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Catoosa County, Towns County, Heard County, Paulding County, Gilmer County, Walker County, Dade County, Chattooga County, Carroll County, Polk County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Fannin County, Union County
Flood Watch
until MON 8:00 PM EDT, Walton County, Oglethorpe County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Newton County, Lamar County, Heard County, Rockdale County, Clarke County, North Fulton County, Morgan County, Gwinnett County, Troup County, DeKalb County, South Fulton County, Carroll County, Cobb County, Banks County, Barrow County, Putnam County, Greene County, Henry County, Jasper County, Forsyth County, Clayton County, Jackson County, Coweta County, Upson County, Douglas County, Fayette County, Butts County, Oconee County, Spalding County, Hall County, Madison County

Peachtree City equips all employee vehicles with AEDs

By
Published  April 7, 2025 5:38pm EDT
Peachtree City
FOX 5 Atlanta

New Peachtree City AED program saved its first life

First responders in Peachtree City have a new AED program and say within the first few weeks they have recorded their first saved life.

The Brief

    • Peachtree City employees are now carrying new automated external defibrillators.
    • The AEDs are connected to the web and self-monitor their health and readiness.
    • The city says it has already put the new AEDs to use during a call.

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. - First responders in Peachtree City have a new automated external defibrillator program and say that within the first few weeks, they recorded their first saved life.

Peachtree City Police carry a lot of life-saving equipment in the patrol cars anyway: tourniquets, first aid kits, fire extinguishers, and AEDs.

What they're saying:

They say the entire city, including the police, fire, and recreation departments, everyone now carries the same AED, which hasn’t always been the case.

Sgt. Donte Phillips with the Peachtree City Police Department says their new Avive AEDs are connected to the web and self-monitor their health and readiness.

Police officers tell me they have confidence that when they pull out their AED to save a life, it’s going to work.

They say that’s what happened recently. Sgt. Keith Isaac was called to a scene with an unresponsive person.

What's next:

The city says now police, fire, and other city departments are carrying this same AED. Previously, there were different manufacturers, and there was no effective way to keep track of them all or monitor if they were actually working.

The Source: FOX 5's Doug Evans spoke with Sgt. Donte Phillips with the Peachtree City Police Department for this article.

Peachtree CityNewsHealth