Peachtree City equips all employee vehicles with AEDs

The Brief Peachtree City employees are now carrying new automated external defibrillators. The AEDs are connected to the web and self-monitor their health and readiness. The city says it has already put the new AEDs to use during a call.



First responders in Peachtree City have a new automated external defibrillator program and say that within the first few weeks, they recorded their first saved life.

Peachtree City Police carry a lot of life-saving equipment in the patrol cars anyway: tourniquets, first aid kits, fire extinguishers, and AEDs.

What they're saying:

They say the entire city, including the police, fire, and recreation departments, everyone now carries the same AED, which hasn’t always been the case.

Sgt. Donte Phillips with the Peachtree City Police Department says their new Avive AEDs are connected to the web and self-monitor their health and readiness.

Police officers tell me they have confidence that when they pull out their AED to save a life, it’s going to work.

They say that’s what happened recently. Sgt. Keith Isaac was called to a scene with an unresponsive person.

What's next:

The city says now police, fire, and other city departments are carrying this same AED. Previously, there were different manufacturers, and there was no effective way to keep track of them all or monitor if they were actually working.