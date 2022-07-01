Tyrone police officer involved in crash along Highway 74

Police say a Tyrone police officer was involved in a crash on Friday afternoon.

It happened just before 4:30 p.m. along Highway 74 at Dogwood Trail. Police said offices arrived to find a crash involving a police vehicle in the northbound lanes.

At least one person was trapped.

It was not immediately clear the extent of injuries.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area for the next few hours.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Georgia State Patrol.