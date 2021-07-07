Peachtree City man tried to extort woman after secretly filming sexual encounter, police say

Peachtree City police arrested a Fayette County man under investigation for extortion.

Investigators said he secretly recorded a woman and then threatened to post a video of their encounter online unless she met his demands.

Joseph Kimber was charged with unlawful eavesdropping or surveillance, but more charges are possible.

SEE ALSO: New Georgia law bans 'revenge porn' online

Police said a woman traveled to Peachtree City to have a consensual relationship with the 44-year-old man at a hotel and that they had known each other for years.

Investigators said it is the secret recording that landed Kimber in jail.

Police said the alleged threat to post the video online is part of their investigation that could lead to additional charges.

Investigators said because of jurisdictional issues, that part will be handled by a different department.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.

Advertisement

_____