Barking dog leads to gun, drug charges for man in Peachtree City

A Peachtree City man was arrested on gun and drug charges after a neighbor complained about the welfare of his dog police say was tethered in his backyard on a cold night.

Body cam video released by the Peachtree City Police Department shows the dog’s owner after officers warned him he can’t keep his dog tied up in the backyard. The dog, Ghost, is a Cane Corso. Wendell Henderson’s neighbor called police because it appeared the food and water bowls had been empty for days.

"She had noticed that the food and water bowl had been untouched for the past couple of days, that she had been looking at, and finally just decided to call us and have an officer go out directly," said Lt. Chris Hyatt.

Police say it turns out Henderson was wanted on gun charges in Texas. So, officers detained him immediately. Police say officers saw things at his house which led to a search warrant being served.

Wendell Henderson, foreground, and items seized during a search warrant of his home by Peachtree City Police, background. (Peachtree City Police Department )

Investigators say officers found a large quantity of narcotics, including pot, ecstasy and meth, also a number of firearms. Police say Henderson is a convicted felon and is not allowed to have weapons.

Henderson faces charges of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of ecstasy, possession of methamphetamine, and then multiple charges for the firearms.

Ghost, a Cane Corso, was given up by his owner and will be available for adoption soon through the Fayette County Animal Control. (Peachtree City Police Department )

As for Ghost, she was taken to Fayette County Animal Control. Officials there say Henderson has given up ownership, so she will be available for adoption next week.