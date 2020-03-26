Peachtree City food bank sees needs rise because of coronavirus

It was a loadout day at the Midwest Food Bank warehouse in Peachtree City. Churches, other non-profits and food pantries that distribute food to the elderly or families with financial needs loaded up and took the goods back to the neighborhoods they serve.

“It’s the mission of Midwest Food Bank to share the love of Christ by alleviating hunger and malnutrition and providing disaster relief and so right now our response to COVID-19 is at the heart of who we are as an organization. And we are blessed to be able to provide this support to impact communities all around our region,” Executive Director Will Garner.

LIVE: Interactive map tracks global spread of COVID-19

Normally on loadout or distribution days, there would be as many as 50 volunteers helping to pack the boxes. That work was done by just ten because of the importance of social distancing.

“Ten wonderful volunteers who are out doing a lot of heavy lifting,” Garner said.

The drivers would normally be free to roam the warehouse and pick out the items they need most for the people they serve. They are now restricted to their vehicles. The volunteers themselves are fulfilling the orders as well as doing the loading.

Advertisement

Midwest Food Bank is concerned about the economic after-effects for families.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.

“We know the virus will end in the coming weeks or months, but the long term economic impact to families could last much longer and Midwest Food Bank needs to be prepared to provide that support over the long term,” Garner said.

And so the need is great for financial contributions at this time.

You can donate at Midwest Food Banks website.

Know how the COVID-19 outbreak is impacting Georiga

Best prevention measures:

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least twenty seconds.

If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

RESOURCES:

RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates.