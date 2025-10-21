Peachtree City family escapes massive house fire with pets

The Brief A fire destroyed a Peachtree City home Monday morning. The family and pets were able to escape after hearing glass breaking. The cause of the fire is under investigation.



Peachtree City firefighters say a local family is lucky to be alive after a devastating fire destroyed their home early Monday morning.

What we know:

The blaze broke out at a large two-story house on St. Magnus Court in the Interlochen subdivision. Peachtree City Fire Rescue said the cause of the fire is still under investigation, but officials believe it began outside the home.

Photos taken by firefighters just minutes after they arrived show the house fully engulfed in flames. Fire officials said the family woke up to the sound of glass breaking and quickly evacuated with their pets. No one was injured.

Investigators said smoke alarms did not go off because the fire likely started on the home’s exterior.

While the family lost nearly all of their belongings, firefighters were able to recover a few items from the wreckage.

The homeowner, who runs a bookstore in nearby Senoia called Book Love, is now receiving community support. The City of Senoia is collecting gift card donations to help the family rebuild. Donations can be dropped off at the Senoia Welcome Center on Main Street.

What's next:

Division Chief Sam Anglin with Peachtree City Fire Rescue said the department’s investigation is ongoing but emphasized how fortunate the family was to make it out unharmed.