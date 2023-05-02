Expand / Collapse search
Employees recognize man using stolen credit card to buy Macbook

By
Published 
Peachtree City
FOX 5 Atlanta

2 arrested for police chase, identity theft

Two Atlanta men are behind bars in Fayette County after a laptop purchase with a stolen credit card leads to a car and foot chase in Peachtree City. Store employees told police they recognized the shopper as someone who had ripped them off before.

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. - Two Atlanta men are behind bars in Fayette County after a laptop purchase with a stolen credit card led to a car and foot chase in Peachtree City.

Peachtree City Police say that 32-year-old Dontavious Marqueze Parks was flashing a large amount of cash in a Best Buy store just minutes before buying an Apple Macbook Pro computer. Police said store employees had recognized Parks from previous shopping sprees in which he allegedly used fraudulent credit cards to purchase merchandise. So when he made the purchase with another fraudulent card, they called police

An officer responding to the Best Buy spotted the car that employees had described, but before the officer could turn around, the driver hit the gas, accelerating to high speeds.

Dontavious Marqueze Parks (Credit: Peachtree City Police Department)

Another officer waiting for the speeding car deployed stop sticks and as the driver started passing cars on the right, the car rolled over the stop sticks and punctured all four tires.

Another officer spotted that car, with flat tires, speeding into a subdivision.

The video showed at one point the passenger bailed, then the driver then jumped out. The police search for them would last a couple of hours.

Image 1 of 2

 

Parks, who allegedly purchased the laptop with a bad credit card, was charged with identity fraud and obstructing law enforcement. Police said he is wanted by seven jurisdictions and some of the charges include violent crimes.

Police said they spotted Hines coming out of the woods near the subdivision. The 33-year-old driver was taken into custody and was facing multiple charges for felony crimes both at the Best Buy and the police chase.