PeachFest sweetens Underground Atlanta with day-long culinary celebration
ATLANTA, Ga. - Stop any World Cup visitor in town right now and ask them what Georgia is famous for, and you’ll likely get a one-word answer: peaches.
And this Sunday, those tourists and locals are invited to Underground Atlanta to celebrate Georgia’s sweetest symbol during a delicious culinary festival.
PeachFest 2026 is happening this Sunday, July 12, at Underground Atlanta, continuing a tradition that’s been delighting taste buds for more than a decade. This year’s event will feature dozens of the city’s top chefs and bartenders serving up food and drinks highlighting one major ingredient (spoiler alert: it’s peaches!). Underground Atlanta is a new venue for the event, which was previously held at Peachtree Center in downtown Atlanta; the move also gives attendees a chance to check out the upgrades around Underground Atlanta, completed in time for the World Cup.
Taste Network founder Brady Lowe says this year’s PeachFest is a particularly exciting one, taking inspiration from the World Cup by incorporating cultural conversations, immersive culinary programming, and live competitions. For example, the "Spanglish Cocina Pop-Up Experience" will feature peaches through a Puerto Rican culinary lens, while the Bartender Invitational will feature the city’s top bartenders creating peach cocktails.
Oh, and did we mention it’s happening under a canopy of real peach trees installed right at Underground Atlanta?
PeachFest begins at 3 p.m. for VIP ticket holders and 4 p.m. for general admission ticket holders, and continues until 7:30 p.m. on Sunday at 50 Upper Alabama Street in downtown Atlanta. VIP tickets are $130 and general admission costs $95 — for more information on tickets, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning at Underground Atlanta, getting a delicious preview of the big event!
The Source: Information for this story comes from the Taste Network website and original reporting by Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken.