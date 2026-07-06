PeachFest sweetens Underground Atlanta with day-long culinary celebration

The Brief PeachFest 2026 is happening this Sunday, July 12, at Underground Atlanta. The popular annual event features dozens of the city’s top chefs and bartenders serving up food and drinks highlighting one major ingredient: peaches. PeachFest begins at 3 p.m. for VIP ticket holders and 4:00 p.m. for general admission ticket holders.



Stop any World Cup visitor in town right now and ask them what Georgia is famous for, and you’ll likely get a one-word answer: peaches.

And this Sunday, those tourists and locals are invited to Underground Atlanta to celebrate Georgia’s sweetest symbol during a delicious culinary festival.

PeachFest 2026 is happening this Sunday, July 12, at Underground Atlanta, continuing a tradition that’s been delighting taste buds for more than a decade. This year’s event will feature dozens of the city’s top chefs and bartenders serving up food and drinks highlighting one major ingredient (spoiler alert: it’s peaches!). Underground Atlanta is a new venue for the event, which was previously held at Peachtree Center in downtown Atlanta; the move also gives attendees a chance to check out the upgrades around Underground Atlanta, completed in time for the World Cup.

Taste Network founder Brady Lowe says this year’s PeachFest is a particularly exciting one, taking inspiration from the World Cup by incorporating cultural conversations, immersive culinary programming, and live competitions. For example, the "Spanglish Cocina Pop-Up Experience" will feature peaches through a Puerto Rican culinary lens, while the Bartender Invitational will feature the city’s top bartenders creating peach cocktails.

Oh, and did we mention it’s happening under a canopy of real peach trees installed right at Underground Atlanta?

PeachFest begins at 3 p.m. for VIP ticket holders and 4 p.m. for general admission ticket holders, and continues until 7:30 p.m. on Sunday at 50 Upper Alabama Street in downtown Atlanta. VIP tickets are $130 and general admission costs $95 — for more information on tickets, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning at Underground Atlanta, getting a delicious preview of the big event!