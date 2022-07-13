PeachFest returns to sweeten up Atlanta’s Peachtree Center

In case you didn’t know, peaches are kind of a big deal here in Georgia. So, it makes sense that we’d get an entire event dedicated to the famous state fruit — and it also makes sense that it would happen at a place named after it!

PeachFest returns to Downtown Atlanta’s Peachtree Center later this month, filling the development's plaza with chefs and drink experts who know a thing or two about using peaches in their creations. This is the first PeachFest back in-person after taking a break due to the pandemic; you might remember our morning in Peachtree Center back in July 2019 (watch here), getting a special sneak peek at the event. That morning, organizers explained that the goal of the festival was to spotlight farmers and those involved in the production and selling of Georgia peaches.

Now that the event is back, we decided to spend another morning checking out some of the peachy creations that will be featured at this year’s PeachFest, which will take place from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26. Tickets are on sale now — and include entry and food and beverages — and the event is also a fundraiser for nonprofit foundation Piggy Bank, which operates with a mission to preserve and protect endangered breeds of heritage pigs and support family farmers.

For more information on the event, click here. And click the video player in this article to get a look at our tasty morning at Peachtree Center, chatting with some of the featured chefs and organizers of this year’s PeachFest!