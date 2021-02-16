Peaceful end after man live streams his fear of being taken into custody

article

A man wanted for human sex trafficking refused to surrender to officers on Tuesday morning, police said.

Clayton County police said officers responded to the 5500 block of Riverdale Road after receiving a report of a man refusing to surrender to police. The man, whose name has not been released by police, used a social media platform to stream live as to how he was scared he would be harmed if he surrendered to officers.

Police negotiators were brought in to speak with the suspect by phone. The suspect eventually surrendered peacefully and was taken into custody without incident.

Charges against the suspect are pending.

The incident remains under investigation.

