PCSO: Toddler shoots, seriously injures 2-year-old in Lakeland
LAKELAND, Fla. - A two-year-old child suffered serious injuries Friday night after being shot by a three-year-old, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies say it happened in Lakeland, but have not released any additional details.
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is expected to hold a press conference at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday to provide more information.
This is a developing story.
