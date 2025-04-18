Paulding County's school social workers earn national recognition

The Brief Paulding County Schools won a $2,500 award from the National Association of Social Workers for a video highlighting the impact of its social work team. Social worker Byanca Beasley helped a homeless student reunite with his family, leading him to graduate and join the U.S. Marine Corps. With only five social workers for 32,000 students, the district hopes the recognition will raise awareness and attract more people to the profession.



Paulding County Schools has five school social workers serving 32,000 students in its system. According to the district, its social work operations budget is just under $100,000.

So, a recent $2,500 award—courtesy of a National Association of Social Workers contest—is being celebrated and welcomed by the district's small but dedicated team of social workers.

What we know:

A one-minute video created by social worker Byanca Beasley told the story of how she helped a Hiram High School student who had been kicked out of his home for breaking rules. The teen, Jayden Thomas, was homeless, and the school helped provide him with food and clothing. The social work team also helped facilitate his reconciliation with his family.

Today, Thomas is serving in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Paulding County Schools social worker Kim Cayetano believes that as more people understand the impact social workers can have, it will help recruit others to the profession.

What they're saying:

Kim Cayetano, who transitioned from teaching to social work in hopes of impacting young lives in a different way, spends much of her time recruiting community partners to provide everything from food to car tires for students in need.

"Many folks don't know what school social workers do," says Cayetano.

Jayden Thomas says he wouldn’t be where he is today without social worker Byanca Beasley.

"They [his family] took me back, and I was on task in school, and I finished what I had to get done," says Thomas. "I don’t know where I would be—homeless? In jail?"

He says the Marine Corps continues to change his life.