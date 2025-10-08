Paulding County student dies on school field trip at Polk County farm

The Brief A McGarity Elementary School student died after a medical emergency during a field trip to Carlton Farms in Rockmart. First responders found the child unresponsive; lifesaving efforts were performed before she was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead. The school is offering counseling and bereavement support while families and staff grieve the loss together.



A Polk County elementary school student died Wednesday after a medical emergency during a field trip to Carlton Farms, according to officials.

Student dies at Polk County farm

What we know:

Polk County Police said officers and emergency crews were called to an address on Cartersville Highway around 12:16 p.m. for reports of a juvenile who was not breathing. When first responders arrived, bystanders were already performing lifesaving measures.

Medical personnel took over and transported the child to a nearby hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. Authorities said there is no danger to the community. Agencies assisting included Rockmart Fire Department, Cedartown Police Department, AdventHealth EMS, the Polk County Coroner’s Office, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

McGarity Elementary School principal: ‘Profoundly sad time’

What they're saying:

School district officials confirmed the child was a McGarity Elementary School student visiting Carlton Farms with classmates. In a message to families, Principal Jamesa Hodge called it a "profoundly sad time" for the school community.

"It is with profound sadness that I share that one of our students has passed away while on a class field trip to Carlton Farms in Rockmart," Hodge wrote. "Our hearts are with the student’s family and loved ones."

Counseling and bereavement support services are being offered to students and staff. Hodge encouraged families to talk with their children about grief and said absences would be excused for those who choose to stay home to process the loss.

"This is a difficult time for all of us, but I know our McGarity community will come together with compassion and care as we remember our classmate," she said.