Paulding County student struck by car out of hospital after three months

A high school football player severely injured while walking on campus is finally back home.

The North Paulding High School ninth grader suffered a brain injury earlier this year after she was hit by a car.

Kendall Thomas's parents said things are still hard and stressful, but they find joy in the even the smallest victories every day.

"Last Tuesday, for the first time, I said 'Kendall, put your hand in my hand' and she moved her hand," Kendall's mother, Shanna Thomas, explained.

Kendall Thomas was a football player at North Paulding High School. (Family photo)

While she still has a long and uncertain road ahead, Kendall is finally back at home surrounded by her supportive family.

"Sometimes when we get down, we go back to January 11th, and we look at that picture of her motionless and stillness, and then we look at her today, and it's like 'hey, we've come a long way,'" Shanna detailed.

The ninth grade student returned home two weeks ago after being in a hospital room for three months.

Kendall Thomas in the hospital after being struck by a car. (Family photo)

Her parents describe her as minimally conscious.

"She's alert meaning if you drop something she's gonna jump, get startled. She's aware so if you call her name, she's gonna turn her head toward you. She makes sounds but she can't say any words," Shanna said.

The North Paulding football player suffered a severe brain injury in January after Georgia State Patrol said a driver hit her while she walked in the school parking lot on the way to practice.

She underwent two emergency surgeries for a fractured skull.

Right now, she's doing four different therapies including speech, physical and occupational.

"When will Kendall talk again, we don't know. When will she walk again, we don't know. When she will seat solid foods again, we don't know," Shanna explained.

Kendall Thomas is back home 3 months after being struck by a car. (Family photo)

As the family faces this new normal, they've had to adjust their lives.

Her parent have taken some time away from their catering business, and they're renovating their home to make it more comfortable for Kendall.

"Things that will be wheelchair accessible," Kendall's dad, Kelvin Thomas, detailed. "We need help with those things. Things that we take for granted. Swallowing, walking, talking."

Advertisement

Later this month, the community here will host a fundraising event for the Thomas family to help ease the family's financial burden and raise awareness about safe teen driving.