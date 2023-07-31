Duo wanted for dozens of car break-ins in Paulding County neighborhood

The Paulding County Sheriff's Office is on the lookout for two men wanted in dozens of car break-ins around the Seven Hills community of northern Paulding County.

Officials say the thieves were wearing all-black clothing, backpacks and masks during the early morning hours of July 31.

They say if you were victimized, or caught a glimpse of the suspects, please give 911 a call.

In the meantime, the sheriff's office is reminding residents to keep their doors locked and always remove valuables from their cars.